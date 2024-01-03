en English
Health

Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients

Chronic pain, a lingering affliction for individuals nursing a traumatic brain injury (TBI), is the focal point of recent research published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation. The study unveils that approximately 60% of these individuals continue to grapple with long-term pain. Co-directed by Dr. Cynthia Harrison-Felix, the study involved a meticulous survey of 3,804 patients who had undergone hospitalization for moderate to severe TBI.

Understanding the Demographics

The participants, largely white males, were part of the TBI Model Systems, a network comprising 18 rehabilitation centers across the U.S. On average, these participants had been living with their injuries for five years. The research revealed that these individuals reported chronic pain persisting beyond three months and plaguing them on most days during this period.

Approaches to Pain Management

Pain management strategies primarily revolved around medications, physical therapy, and home exercise programs. However, the study also underscored the limited access participants had to comprehensive chronic pain rehabilitation, psychotherapy, and biofeedback, despite the proven benefits of these therapies.

Chronic Pain’s Impact on Recovery and Long-term Outcomes

The study elucidates that chronic pain can manifest at different stages post-injury, potentially impacting both initial recovery and long-term outcomes. The findings underline the need for proactive pain assessment and treatment in tandem with other neurocognitive and neurobehavioral disorders, such as memory deficits and depression. Chronic pain following TBI, the researchers emphasize, is a significant issue that calls for attention and effective management.

Parallel to this research, another study examined the effect of N-acetylcysteine (NAC) on brain function and chronic symptoms in patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The study involved fifty patients diagnosed with chronic mTBI, half of whom received NAC treatment. The results indicated that NAC might modulate neural activity and functional connectivity in specific brain networks, leading to clinical improvement in chronic mTBI patients. The study further underscores the need for holistic treatment for patients with post-concussion symptoms and the potential impact of depression on those with traumatic brain injuries.

Along the same lines, the importance of treating nerve injury and neuropathic pain (NPP) induced by nerve injury is gaining attention. There is a growing interest in the use of functional active cells, such as neural stem cells (NSCs), in the treatment of nerve injury and pain. The potential therapeutic value of NSCs in repairing nerve injury and addressing pathological pain caused by nerve injury is being explored, opening new avenues for pain management in TBI cases.

Health United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

