Christine Lechliter Appointed as New CNO and VP of Patient Care Services at UPMC Western Maryland

In a significant development for healthcare in Cumberland, Christine Lechliter has been appointed as the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) and Vice President of Patient Care Services at UPMC Western Maryland. This announcement, made through a news release on February 7, marks a milestone in Lechliter's long-standing career with the hospital, which began in 1995.

A Seasoned Professional Takes the Helm

Christine Lechliter, MBA, BSN, NE-BC, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Over the past two decades, she has held various nursing leadership positions at UPMC Western Maryland, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the healthcare facility and the community it serves.

Before her promotion, Lechliter served as the director of nursing, where she played a crucial role in establishing an admissions and discharge unit at the hospital. This initiative not only streamlined patient flow but also significantly improved the overall patient experience.

A Commitment to Excellence in Patient Care

In her new capacity, Lechliter will be responsible for driving the development and enhancement of patient care services. She will work closely with the clinical staff, leveraging her expertise to advance care and services for the community.

Lechliter's appointment underscores UPMC Western Maryland's ongoing commitment to enhancing leadership within its nursing and patient care operations. As a significant healthcare provider in the region, the hospital is home to a 224-bed facility, multiple primary care locations, and four urgent care clinics.

Beyond the Hospital Walls

Lechliter's influence extends beyond the hospital walls. She currently serves a four-year term on the Maryland Board of Nursing as a governor-appointed nurse administrator member. Additionally, she is the vice president of the Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary.

With a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in business administration from Frostburg State University, Lechliter is a board-certified nurse executive. Her academic achievements further solidify her position as a leader in the healthcare industry.

As UPMC Western Maryland continues to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community, the appointment of Christine Lechliter as CNO and Vice President of Patient Care Services signals a promising future. With her at the helm, the hospital is poised to make significant strides in patient care, underscoring its commitment to excellence and community service.

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, Lechliter's leadership, combined with UPMC's resources as a $24 billion healthcare provider and insurer, promises a new chapter of growth and innovation for UPMC Western Maryland.