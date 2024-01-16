Christine Gilmour of NHS Lanarkshire Honoured as Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society

In a remarkable testament to her sterling career, Christine Gilmour, the Director of Pharmacy at NHS Lanarkshire, has ascended to the esteemed position of Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS). This accolade, one of the most revered in the domain of pharmacy, acknowledges the remarkable career trajectory and significant contributions of an RPS member to the field.

Recognition from Peers

The fellowship is conferred by a panel of existing Fellows, reflecting the high regard in which the recipients are held by their esteemed peers within the society. Presently, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society boasts 824 Fellows, hailing from diverse sectors and at various stages of their professional journeys.

A Flourishing Career in Pharmacy

Christine Gilmour's illustrious career in pharmacy spans multiple decades. Her journey with NHS Lanarkshire began in 1994, when she joined the organization as the trust chief pharmacist for University Hospital Hairmyres and Stonehouse. She has held her current position as Director of Pharmacy for an impressive 17 years.

Acknowledgement From NHS Lanarkshire

Dr. Chris Deighan, the executive medical director at NHS Lanarkshire, expressed his pride in Christine's achievement. He acknowledged her relentless dedication, hard work, and unrivaled expertise, which have been instrumental in shaping her remarkable career.