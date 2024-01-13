en English
Health

Christina Applegate Faces MS Challenges in Life and Career Journey

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
Christina Applegate Faces MS Challenges in Life and Career Journey

Christina Applegate, the remarkable film and television actress, has been courageously open about her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) since her diagnosis was publically announced a year and a half ago. MS, a debilitating condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, disrupts communication between the brain and the body and can lead to irreversible nerve damage. Applegate, who faced and overcame breast cancer in 2008 and underwent preventive removal of her ovarian and fallopian tubes in 2017, now faces another major health challenge.

Navigating MS and a Career in Entertainment

Since her MS diagnosis in 2021, Applegate has been candid about the condition’s impact on her life and career. In June 2023, she voiced uncertainty about her future in acting due to the physical limitations imposed by MS, discussing the essential need to establish boundaries on set. She even hinted that her role in ‘Dead to Me’ might be her last acting job, though she pledged to remain active in the entertainment industry, potentially through producing or voiceover work. Applegate’s honesty offers insight into the reality of living with a chronic condition while maintaining a high-profile career.

A Day in the Life with MS

In a May 2023 interview, Applegate detailed the daily challenges of living with MS, including difficulties with tasks often taken for granted, like descending stairs or carrying items. She revealed the assistance she receives from a friend and a caretaker, who help manage her daughter and the disease’s impact on her life. Applegate’s experiences underscore the significant daily impact of MS on those living with the condition.

Harnessing Humor and Advocacy in the Face of MS

Applegate has been forthright about her MS symptoms, such as unbalance and numbness, and her emotional response to the disease, including anger and refusal to accept her condition. At her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in November 2022, she highlighted the effects of MS by attending barefoot and using a cane, a poignant demonstration of the difficulties that shoes pose for some with MS. Applegate has found both solace and support from fellow actor Selma Blair, who also battles MS. Moreover, she has used humor as a coping mechanism, as demonstrated in her appearances and social media posts, and continues to advocate for awareness and understanding of her condition.

Applegate’s story intertwines with the broader narrative of MS treatment and research. Recent breakthroughs, such as the identification of 11 proteins that can predict long-term disability in MS patients, and promising results from the VISIONARY MS trial for the novel therapy CNM Au8, offer hope for more effective management in the future. These advancements, along with the bravery and advocacy of those like Applegate and Blair, shine a light on the realities of MS while inspiring hope for the future.

Health United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

