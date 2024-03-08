Chrishell Stause Defends Promoting Early Detection Scan, Citing Late Mom's Battle with Cancer

Reality TV star Chrishell Stause recently faced backlash for promoting an expensive early detection health scan on Instagram, a move she defends as potentially life-saving. Stause, known for her role in Selling Sunset, highlighted the importance of early cancer detection, referencing her personal loss—both parents succumbed to lung cancer within a short span. Despite criticism over the accessibility of the scan, Stause remains steadfast in her advocacy, emphasizing the difference early detection could have made for her family.

Stause's promotion of the Prenuvo MRI scan, which she credits with the potential to extend lives through early detection, sparked a debate on social media. The star shared her personal connection to the cause, revealing her mother's untimely death from lung cancer in July 2020, following her father's similar fate in April 2019. Stause's push for broader access to early detection methods underscores her commitment to combating the disease that deeply affected her family.

Controversy and Clarification

After facing criticism for promoting what some called an "unaccessible" health service, Stause took to Instagram to address the concerns. She emphasized the scan's scientific backing and its availability in major cities, arguing for the need for increased awareness and funding to save lives. Stause also revealed her arrangement with Prenuvo, noting that while her scan was complimentary, her motivation was purely to advocate for early detection, not financial gain.

Stause's advocacy brings to light the critical role of early detection in fighting cancer. Through her public platform, she aims to raise awareness about technologies like the MRI scan offered by Prenuvo, which can detect potential health issues before symptoms arise. Her personal story adds a poignant layer to her message, illustrating the devastating impact of cancer and the hope that early detection methods provide for potentially extending life.