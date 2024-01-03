Chris Hemsworth’s Sustainable Approach to New Year’s Resolutions

As the world ushers in 2024, renowned actor Chris Hemsworth has taken to Instagram to share his approach to the annual ‘New Year, New Me’ mindset. The 40-year-old actor, known for his dedication to fitness, urged his followers to shift their perspective on New Year’s resolutions. He highlighted the importance of gradual progress over sudden, drastic lifestyle changes, warning that the latter are unlikely to be sustainable.

Emphasizing Gradual Change

In his video message, Hemsworth encouraged his followers to make one small lifestyle change each week throughout January. This approach, he believes, is more manageable and can easily become part of daily routines, leading to consistent progress. He warned against the common pattern of ambitious resolutions at the start of the year that often result in disappointment when they prove unsustainable.

Hemsworth’s Personal Goals

Drawing on his personal fitness journey, Hemsworth shared his own resolutions for the coming year. He plans to incorporate more breathwork, meditation, better sleep practices, and functional movements into his routine, using his fitness app, Centr. He believes these small alterations can have a significant impact on overall health and wellbeing.

#OneSmallChange Initiative

Hemsworth didn’t just share his insights; he issued a challenge to his fans. He urged them to join him in making one small change weekly, asserting that this method will lead to a healthier and happier 2024. He rounded off his message with New Year well-wishes and an invitation to his followers to participate in the #OneSmallChange initiative, a campaign designed to encourage steady, sustainable lifestyle changes.