Chris Decker Takes the Helm as New President and CEO of CDISC

CDISC, a global nonprofit organization at the forefront of clinical research data standards, has announced Chris Decker as its new President and CEO, effective from January 2, 2024. Decker is set to succeed Dave Evans, who has served the organization with distinction for many years and is now retiring.

Chris Decker: A Veteran in Clinical Data and Technology Standards

Chris Decker brings to CDISC an extensive background in technology and standards. His career stretches over an impressive 15-year tenure at Instem (d-wise), where he served as the Vice President of Clinical Solutions. Decker’s association with CDISC is not new, as his involvement spans over two decades in various roles such as a volunteer, implementer, and board member.

Decker’s industry-wide recognition as a leading expert in technology and standards makes him uniquely suited for his new role. His expertise lies in designing, developing, and implementing complex process and technology solutions. Beyond CDISC, Decker has also been an active participant in industry collaborations, such as the FDA/PHUSE Computational Science collaboration, and held a position on the PHUSE Board of Directors.

CDISC Board Expresses Confidence in Decker

Both Dave Evans and the CDISC board have voiced their confidence in Decker’s ability to steer the organization towards a future of technology-based standards and deepening its ties with the scientific community.

Erik Pulkstenis, the current chairperson of the CDISC board, has expressed excitement about Decker taking the reins. Decker himself is equally enthusiastic about leading CDISC in the next phase of their journey to advance clinical research standards.

Decker’s Vision for CDISC

Decker’s vision for CDISC includes advancing clinical research standards and pursuing digital transformation to enhance the efficiency and impact of clinical research. CDISC standards are key to ensuring the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of research data. Such standards are mandated or recommended by regulatory agencies worldwide, including the FDA, PMDA, and NMPA.

Under Decker’s leadership, CDISC is expected to continue playing a crucial role in improving global health through its work. With hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world, CDISC stands poised to further expand its influence in the field of clinical research.

