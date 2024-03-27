Choosing Right Nasal Spray for Seasonal Allergies: Dr. Rommel Tickoo Advises

As spring unfolds, an upsurge in patients with seasonal allergies has been observed, seeking relief from symptoms like congestion, and sneezing. Dr. Rommel Tickoo highlights the misuse of over-the-counter nasal sprays, stressing their correct selection and usage.

Advertisment

Understanding Nasal Allergies and Spray Types

Nasal allergies, triggered by varying allergens, demand distinct treatment strategies. Seasonal allergies, often caused by pollen, differ from perennial allergies induced by dust or mold. Incorrect nasal spray selection, particularly without medical consultation, can exacerbate symptoms or lead to complications such as rhinitis medicamentosa.

Correct Usage and Alternatives

Advertisment

Dr. Tickoo advises on the prudent use of nasal sprays, emphasizing the importance of saline sprays for immediate relief without side effects. For more severe cases, he suggests consulting a healthcare provider for potentially prescribing antihistamines or steroid-based nasal sprays. He also mentions immunotherapy as a last resort for chronic sufferers.

Safe Practices and Consultation

The proper application of nasal sprays is crucial to their effectiveness. Dr. Tickoo provides tips on correct administration techniques to prevent damage to the nasal passages. He underscores the importance of consulting a healthcare professional before opting for over-the-counter remedies to ensure the treatment is tailored to the specific allergy type and severity.

As the season changes, it's vital to approach nasal congestion and allergy symptoms with informed care. Dr. Tickoo's insights remind patients that while nasal sprays offer relief, their correct selection and application are key to effectively managing symptoms without adverse effects.