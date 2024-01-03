en English
Health

Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
An exciting breakthrough in neuroscientific research has unveiled the influential role of cholinergic signaling, specifically through acetylcholine, on neurogenesis – the birth of neurons – in the adult mouse hippocampus. The spotlight of this study is on the muscarinic acetylcholine receptor subtype M4 (M4 mAChR), prominently expressed on the neural precursor cells (NPCs) within the hippocampus.

Stimulation of M4 mAChR Boosts Neurogenesis

Remarkably, the research demonstrated that a pharmacological stimulation of M4 mAChR could augment the proliferation of NPCs, leading to enhanced neurogenesis in vivo. This insight could open new frontiers in understanding the deeper workings of our brain and could potentially impact the therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.

Cholinergic Neurons and New Neuron Development

A targeted ablation approach was used to investigate the influence of cholinergic neurons from the medial septum (MS) and the diagonal band of Broca (DBB) on the survival and growth of new neurons. The findings indicate that these cholinergic neurons support the survival and the morphological maturation of new neurons.

Impact of M4-Selective Allosteric Potentiator

However, it was intriguing to note that systemic administration of an M4-selective allosteric potentiator couldn’t wholly counteract the reduced neurogenesis caused by MS/DBB cholinergic lesions. More so, the use of this potentiator exacerbated the impairment in the morphological maturation of the new neurons.

Distinct Roles of M4 mAChRs

These results suggest that M4 mAChRs have distinct roles during different stages of adult hippocampal neurogenesis. They can promote the production of new neurons but may inhibit their morphological development, particularly when cholinergic signaling is compromised. This study propels forward the understanding of the nuanced influence of cholinergic signaling on neurogenesis and could change the way we approach therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

