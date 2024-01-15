en English
Africa

Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwe, often referred to as the throbbing heart of the nation, is currently grappling with an alarming public health crisis. The city has found itself in the throes of an escalating cholera risk due to a dire shortage of accessible public toilets in the bustling city center. This troubling deficiency has given rise to open defecation, a practice that poses a grave health threat to the city’s inhabitants.

Access to Basic Sanitation: A Distant Dream

The majority of the public toilets once available to Harare’s residents are now either permanently closed or have been repurposed into fee-charging facilities. The prohibitive cost of these pay toilets has rendered them inaccessible to a significant portion of the city’s population, who find themselves unable to bear this financial burden. The Simon Muzenda Bus Terminus and Africa Unity Square host the city’s only operational toilets, though their condition leaves much to be desired. Both are equipped with buckets, a far cry from the standards of hygiene and sanitation that a city of Harare’s stature should maintain.

A City in Distress

Harare’s residents, including street vendors and daily commuters, have made their concerns known. They are acutely aware of the health risks that this lack of facilities presents, not to mention the added financial strain of having to pay for toilet use. The situation is particularly urgent given that inadequate sanitation facilities could trigger more disease outbreaks in a city already wrestling with a myriad of infrastructure issues.

An Uphill Battle for the City Council

Harare City Council spokesperson, Mr. Stanley Gama, acknowledged the deplorable state of the public toilets and the challenges the council faces in their maintenance. Gama cited vandalism and a persistent lack of running water as significant contributing factors to the current crisis. Despite these hurdles, Gama assured that the council is taking concerted efforts to rectify the issue. The council is actively collaborating with Zesa – the primary electricity supplier in Zimbabwe – to ensure an uninterrupted water supply at their distribution centers. This partnership underscores their commitment to addressing this critical issue head-on.

As Harare treads a thin line between public health and infrastructural inadequacy, the city’s residents wait with bated breath for a resolution. The city’s battle against inadequate sanitation facilities and the looming threat of cholera is a stark reminder of the importance of accessible public utilities in safeguarding public health.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

