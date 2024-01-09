en English
Africa

Cholera Outbreak Ravages Zambia: Death Toll Rises to 222

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
Cholera Outbreak Ravages Zambia: Death Toll Rises to 222

In Zambia, the threat of cholera has grown into a grim reality as the outbreak continues to intensify. Over the past 24 hours, the country has seen an alarming rise of 27 deaths, pushing the total death toll to 222 individuals. A situation once considered contained is now ravaging the nation.

Escalating Cholera Outbreak

The Zambian Health Ministry has reported that the count of cholera-related deaths has surged. The current outbreak, which emerged in October 2023, has since spread its deadly tentacles to the seventh province, demonstrating a rapid and relentless progression.

The capital city, Lusaka, stands as the epicenter of this health crisis. So far, 31 districts across seven provinces have come under the cholera grip. The number of infected cases has skyrocketed to a staggering 5,462, marking an escalation that is both swift and fearsome.

Battling the Outbreak

In response to this escalating crisis, the Health Ministry has taken decisive action. The National Heroes Stadium, a structure built by China, has been repurposed as a cholera treatment center. This move reflects a dedicated effort to combat the outbreak and provide immediate treatment to the affected population.

Cholera: A National Emergency

The ongoing cholera outbreak in Zambia has rapidly transformed from a health concern to a national emergency. The rising death toll, the number of infected cases, and the distressing speed of the outbreak’s spread all underscore the severity of the situation. As the nation grapples with this health crisis, the need for effective intervention and prompt action becomes increasingly urgent.

Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

