Africa

Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Cholera Outbreak in Zimbabwe Claims Lives: Swift Action Taken

In a devastating turn of events, the town of Glendale in the Mashonaland Central province of Zimbabwe has become a hotspot for a cholera outbreak.

The epidemic has already claimed two lives and a total of 14 cases have been reported. The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, retired Captain Christopher Magomo, confirmed the deaths and the rising number of cholera cases.

Immediate Response to the Outbreak

The local authorities have engaged in swift action to respond to this health crisis. Civil Protection Committees have been activated, and a major treatment camp has been rapidly set up at Tsungubvi Polyclinic to cater to the infected population.

Areas such as Rujeko, Highway, Westview, and Nhano have been recognized as the primary sources of the outbreak.

Preventive Measures

In light of the outbreak, the District Medical Officer, Dr. K Chisenwa, has imposed a ban on all public gatherings in Glendale and the broader Mazowe District.

This move is a preventive measure to preclude further spread of the potentially deadly disease.

National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service

Meanwhile, on the national front, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga addressed the 7th annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo. He emphasized the role of churches in national development programs, indicating a sense of unity in the face of adversity.

President Mnangagwa was also present at the service, underlining the success of the country’s engagement policies and calling for resilience against economic sanctions.

In other news, families in Budiriro who were displaced by heavy rains are set to be accommodated in new flats in Dzivarasekwa Extension. Their homes have been severely damaged and property lost due to the flooding, marking another blow for the struggling nation.

Elsewhere, the authorities have apprehended a businessman and confiscated fraudulent driving license discs, exposing a scam where aspiring drivers allegedly paid $250 each to procure licenses without undergoing the required tests. The MDC Alliance UK and Ireland Youth Assembly Organising Secretary has accused the ZANU PF of resorting to violence and foul play to assert its legitimacy, but has affirmed the opposition’s resilience and commitment to remaining the people’s choice.

Africa Health Zimbabwe
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

