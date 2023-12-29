en English
Africa

Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:04 am EST
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74

As the Zambian government grapples with an escalating cholera outbreak, the death toll has climbed to a disturbing 74. This latest surge in fatalities, with five individuals succumbing in the past 24 hours, underscores the urgency of the health crisis. A disease of acute severity, cholera is caused by infection with the Vibrio cholerae bacteria, leading to severe diarrheal illness, dehydration, and potentially, death if left untreated.

Triggering Factors and Spread

The cholera outbreak in Zambia, which has been worsening since October, has been attributed to the heavy rains, facilitating the spread of bacteria through contaminated water and food sources. With over 3,000 reported cases and a death toll that edges closer to a hundred with each passing day, the outbreak’s severity has become a significant concern.

Government and International Response

In response to the crisis, the Zambian government has intensified its efforts. Measures have been rolled out, such as the distribution of chlorine to purify water, enhancements in sanitation and hygiene, public education initiatives, the setting up of treatment centers and mobile clinics, and upgrading sanitation infrastructure. International organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have stepped in to provide technical and financial aid. Yet, controlling the outbreak remains an uphill task due to limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, coupled with inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

Global Concerns Over Cholera

The situation in Zambia is not an isolated incident. The WHO has voiced concern over the increasing number of cholera cases across Africa, highlighting the need for urgent healthcare interventions on a global scale to prevent further loss of life.

Africa Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

