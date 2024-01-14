Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change

In a disturbing turn of events, Zambia is grappling with a severe cholera outbreak, reminiscent of the 1977 crisis, with nearly 10,000 active cases primarily in the capital, Lusaka. Heavy showers, a direct outcome of climate change, have tainted drinking water, especially in densely populated, economically disadvantaged urban districts, thereby exacerbating the situation.

Health Crisis and Measures

The intensity of the outbreak has necessitated the transformation of the Heroes National Stadium into a central treatment facility. Here, the victims of the disease, such as 84-year-old Tamara Lungu, are getting rapidly interred in individual, shallow graves without customary funerals – a grim necessity that has stirred despair among relatives of the infected.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo is tackling capacity and communication challenges head-on, implementing emergency health restrictions on public spaces to curb the disease’s further spread. These include bans on public funerals and regulations on bars and food markets. Despite the potential unpopularity of such measures, Masebo emphasizes the dire need for such steps for the nation’s health.

Political Reactions and Civil Society

Political factions and civil society have been vocal in their responses. Socialist Party secretary general Cosmas Musumali has labeled the cholera outbreak as a national crisis, urging community leaders to sensitize citizens on cholera prevention measures. However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticized the Hakainde Hichilema government for being disconnected from the ground reality and lacking a feasible action plan to combat the cholera crisis. Meanwhile, the Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) leader, Kelvin Bwalya, has proposed channeling funds allocated to Lusaka Province under the Constituency Development Fund towards the fight against cholera.

Impact on Education

The government has deferred the opening of schools from January 8 to January 29, 2024, due to the escalating cholera cases. Education Minister, Douglas Syakalima, stresses the necessity to prevent and mitigate the disease spread by implementing measures across different societal sectors, including education. He has advised parents and guardians to prepare their children for term two even before term one concludes. The Ministry advocates the use of alternative learning modes such as ZNBC on EDU TV channel and internet-based platforms, thereby taking a cautious approach to school re-opening.

As Zambia battles this health crisis, the need of the hour is a combined effort from all stakeholders to contain the cholera outbreak and safeguard the population.