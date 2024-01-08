en English
Africa

Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Deaths Reach 222

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Deaths Reach 222

In a distressing turn of events, a cholera outbreak has further tightened its deathly grip on a nation, claiming 27 lives in a single day. This latest surge in fatalities has hiked the overall death toll to an alarming 222. The dire situation continues to unfold, with the epidemic showing no signs of abating.

Presidential Call for Action

Amidst the escalating crisis, the Zambian President has rallied his countrymen, urging for a united front to combat the burgeoning cholera cases. The call for action is particularly directed towards Lusaka, the country’s capital, where the disease has been most rampant.

Health Ministry Concerns and Responses

Sylvia Masebo, the Minister of Health, voiced apprehensions about the worsening situation in the shanty compounds. The vulnerability of these densely populated and economically strained areas to the cholera epidemic is a pressing concern. Masebo’s fears are not unfounded, with the Ministry of Health citing a cumulative total of 4,433 cholera cases. In recent updates, the Health Ministry reported 22 new deaths, which had previously taken the total death toll to 172. Presently, 634 people are receiving treatment in various facilities.

UNICEF Steps Up Aid

In response to the crisis, UNICEF has expedited aid to help stem the cholera surge. The organization has delivered 320,000 oral rehydration solutions, a crucial component in the treatment of cholera. Plans are also in place for a substantial shipment of about 850,000 cholera vaccines, marking a significant stride in the battle against the epidemic.

Africa Health
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

