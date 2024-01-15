Cholera Alert: Two Confirmed Cases Stir Vigilance in South Africa

The Department of Health in South Africa's Limpopo province has stirred up vigilance with the confirmation of two imported cases of cholera. Both patients, Zimbabwean nationals, exhibited severe symptoms of the disease upon their return from Zimbabwe, leading to their subsequent admission to Musina and Hellen Franz hospitals.

Advertisment

Cholera Strikes Home

The first infected individual, a 43-year-old male, was reported in Musina. After treatment, he has been discharged from the hospital. The second patient, a 27-year-old man, sought medical help at Hellen Franz Hospital following his return from Zimbabwe. Cholera, a potentially fatal illness caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, triggers severe diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration.

Zimbabwe's Cholera Outbreak

Advertisment

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with a significant cholera outbreak, recording over 17,700 suspected cholera cases and 318 suspected cholera deaths. This situation presents a heightened risk of imported cholera cases for countries like South Africa, with significant cross-border movement.

High Alert and Public Vigilance

Given the recent developments, South Africa remains on high alert for potential imported cases of cholera. The Department of Health's Deputy Minister, Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo, encouraged individuals who have visited cholera-affected areas to seek medical attention promptly. The Department of Health, in partnership with the Border Management Authority (BMA), has amplified health screening at the Beitbridge border post to curb the disease's potential spread.

Health authorities underscored the importance of good hygiene practices to control cholera's spread. The disease primarily disperses through contaminated food and water, and early diagnosis and treatment are vital in minimizing its impact and preventing further transmission.