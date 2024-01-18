Choctaw Nation Allies with Oklahoma State University and CDC to Combat Tick-Borne Diseases

The Choctaw Nation, in an unprecedented move, has joined forces with Oklahoma State University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to launch a comprehensive tick surveillance project. Spanning across ten counties within their reservation in Southeastern Oklahoma, the initiative aims to pinpoint community hotspots for tick-borne diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), Lyme disease, and Babesiosis.

Addressing a Growing Health Concern

The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated. In the span of just three years, between 2020 and 2023, Choctaw Nation Health facilities diagnosed over 60 patients with RMSF, a testament to the rise of this health hazard. Rikki LaRoche, Public Health Director, underscored the critical role of education on prevention and symptoms as an effective tool to safeguard the health and safety of the Choctaw Nation Reservation’s inhabitants.

A Collaborative Approach to Tick Surveillance

The surveillance project, scheduled to continue for at least two years, entails an in-depth analysis of ticks collected from the specified counties. This methodical approach will aid in the understanding of the prevalence and distribution of tick-borne diseases within the reservation, ultimately enabling the development of targeted prevention strategies.

Public Participation: A Key to Success

For the project to reach its full potential, the public’s involvement is vital. The Choctaw Nation is encouraging individuals to contribute to the tracking efforts by participating in an online survey. This survey, carefully designed to gather crucial information about tick encounters, can provide valuable insights into areas of high tick activity and the risk factors associated with tick-borne diseases.