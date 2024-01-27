Chock and Bates Triumph Amidst Illness to Win Fifth U.S. Ice Dance Title

In a display of unwavering resilience and commanding artistry, Madison Chock and Evan Bates clinched their fifth U.S. ice dance title, weathering flu-like symptoms. The reigning world champions, who have remained unbeaten since the start of 2023, amassed a total of 215.92 points across the rhythm dance and free dance events in Columbus, Ohio.

Overcoming Physical Setbacks

Given their physical discomfort, the performance was as much a test of fortitude as it was of skill. Bates momentarily lost his balance during their first two twizzles. Despite this, the pair managed to outdistance their closest rivals, Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, by a wide margin of 15.88 points. Chock began displaying flu-like symptoms, including a fever, on Friday, with Bates experiencing similar symptoms the following day. They decided to compete only after their warm-up session, shortly before their free dance.

Historical Significance and Anticipation for Future

At ages 31 and 34 respectively, Chock and Bates have become the oldest U.S. ice dance champions in over half a century. They follow closely behind Meryl Davis and Charlie White, who hold six national titles. Moreover, they have equaled the record for the longest consecutive podium streak in any U.S. figure skating discipline, matching the 12-year run of Michelle Kwan and the pairs' team of Theresa Weld Blanchard and Nathaniel Niles from the early 20th century.

The duo is expected to spearhead the U.S. ice dance team at the world championships in March, where they aim to defend their title in Montreal, their training base. The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are proceeding, with pairs' free skate events being broadcast across various platforms for subscribers.