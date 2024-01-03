en English
Health

Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
In a groundbreaking shift, chlorophyll, the green pigment essential for photosynthesis in plants, is gaining prominence as a potential ally in cancer prevention and treatment. This pigment, found in abundance in green leafy vegetables and algae, is being credited for its potential to minimize the detrimental side effects of radiation and chemotherapy in cancer patients, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and its ability to enhance immune function.

Chlorophyll: A Potential Cancer Inhibitor

Research has indicated that chlorophyll may inhibit the uptake of carcinogens, decrease tumor development, and enhance the elimination of carcinogens from the body. An animal study involving chlorophyll-enriched spinach extract showed significant chemopreventive effects. Another study conducted on humans using chlorophyllin showed a reduction in the excretion of aflatoxin-DNA compounds, indicating a protective effect against liver cancer.

Chlorophyll and Hemoglobin: A Similar Structure

The chemical similarity between chlorophyll and human hemoglobin, the pigment in our blood, has led to speculation about chlorophyll’s potential benefits in treating hemoglobin deficiency disorders. While there have been conflicting results from animal experiments testing this relationship, the possibility remains an exciting area of exploration.

Chlorophyll: Beyond Cancer Treatment

Chlorophyll’s potential extends beyond cancer treatment. It has been explored for its anti-aging and wound healing benefits. However, despite its promise, more research is needed. Side effects such as cramping and green stools have been reported. Supplements containing chlorophyll are available in various forms, with doses of 100-300 milligrams per day suggested for certain health issues. However, professional medical advice is always recommended before use.

Algae, a rich source of chlorophyll, have been part of the human diet for thousands of years. Known as superfoods for their high protein and nutritional content, algae also offer potential medicinal benefits, including cancer-preventing properties, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents. Algae supplements provide a plant-based alternative to fish-based omega 3 supplements for vegans and vegetarians.

Health Science & Technology
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

