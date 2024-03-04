CHLA's Dr. Shafali Spurling Jeste Wins Martha Bridge Denckla Award in Child Neurology

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 4, 2024--Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) neurologist Shafali Spurling Jeste, MD, has been named the 2024 recipient of the prestigious Martha Bridge Denckla Award from the Child Neurology Society. This accolade honors physician-scientists who excel in research and clinical care for neurodevelopmental and neurobehavioral disorders, marking a significant recognition in the field of pediatric neurology.

Dr. Jeste's contributions to the understanding of autism and genetic neurodevelopmental disorders have positioned her as a leader in her field. Her work at CHLA, including her leadership of the KiNDD lab and establishment of a multidisciplinary clinic, has not only advanced clinical practices but also significantly improved outcomes for children with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

Trailblazing Research and Clinical Care

Under Dr. Jeste's guidance, the KiNDD lab has made groundbreaking strides in identifying early predictors of autism in at-risk infants and developing biomarkers for genetic neurodevelopmental conditions. Her efforts have been pivotal in ushering in a new era of precision health for children facing these challenges. Her multidisciplinary approach has enhanced treatment programs and expanded access to clinical trials, particularly benefiting children from under-resourced communities.

The Child Neurology Society's selection of Dr. Jeste for the Martha Bridge Denckla Award from a record pool of nominees underscores the global impact of her work. Her forthcoming presentation at the society's annual meeting in San Diego is highly anticipated, as it will offer insights into her innovative approaches to neurodevelopmental disorders. Dr. Jeste's leadership roles, including her position on the Board of Directors for the National Organization for Rare Disorders and co-founding ACEing Autism, highlight her commitment to advancing care and research in her field.

A Career Dedicated to Advancement

Dr. Jeste's recognition is not only a testament to her achievements but also reflects the collaborative environment at CHLA that fosters innovation in pediatric neurology. With over 200 publications to her name and significant roles in national and international neurology societies, Dr. Jeste's career is a beacon for aspiring physician-scientists. Her path from Yale University and Harvard Medical School to the forefront of neurodevelopmental research and clinical practice illustrates the impact of dedication and innovation in medicine.

As we reflect on Dr. Jeste's accomplishments and the recognition she has received, it's clear that her work transcends individual achievements. It represents a collective stride towards a future where children with neurodevelopmental disorders have access to more personalized and effective treatments. The legacy of pioneers like Martha Bridge Denckla and the ongoing efforts of physicians like Dr. Jeste are paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in child neurology, promising a brighter future for affected children and their families.