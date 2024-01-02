en English
Business

Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Chip Wilson, renowned as the founder of the yoga-inspired fashion brand Lululemon, has been zealously engaged in charting a novel legacy since stepping away from the company amid controversy in 2013. Despite living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), diagnosed over 30 years ago, Wilson only disclosed his condition last year.

Wilson’s Philanthropic Efforts for FSHD

A significant part of Wilson’s new journey involves his commitment to battling the disease that affects him. He has generously pledged $75 million to an organization he established, Solve FSHD. The mission of the organization is to eradicate FSHD by 2027. To date, Solve FSHD has already allocated nearly $31 million to researchers and entrepreneurs working relentlessly on the disease.

Investments Beyond Lululemon

Wilson’s post-Lululemon endeavors aren’t limited to philanthropy. He has been meticulously diversifying his investments, including forming a partnership with Chinese sporting titan Anta Sports Products to acquire Amer Sports, the parent company of several outdoor brands. Wilson has also invested in Vancouver real estate through his company, Low Tide Properties. Despite his departure from Lululemon and the company’s continued success, Wilson remains the largest individual shareholder with an 8% stake, reaping substantial financial benefits from the company’s growth during the pandemic.

Family Venture and Real Estate Investments

However, not all ventures have proceeded as planned. A family venture in apparel, Kit Ace, which aspired to reach $1 billion in sales by 2020, did not succeed as anticipated, leading to store closures and ownership transitions. Despite this setback, Wilson’s involvement in the acquisition of Amer Sports and investment in Anta Sports seems promising, with Amer’s net sales increasing and potential plans for an initial public offering (IPO). His real estate investments are also experiencing a positive trajectory, with properties in Vancouver appreciating in value. As of July 2023, Wilson’s home was appraised at $81,765,000, marking an increase of 10.4% from the previous year.

In conclusion, Chip Wilson’s journey since leaving Lululemon has been filled with new ventures, significant philanthropic contributions towards FSHD, and strategic investments. His unwavering resolve to build a new legacy is clear, as he continues to make headway in his fight against FSHD and diversifies his portfolio with promising investments.

Business Health
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

