China

Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

In a peculiar turn of events at a university dormitory in Jiangsu province, eastern China, an 18-year-old student resorted to an unconventional form of revenge on a pesky rodent. The mouse, which had bitten the student’s finger, found itself the target when the student managed to catch it on December 21. In a swift, impulsive act, the student bit the mouse on the head, leaving a distinct imprint of her teeth.

The Aftermath of an Impulsive Act

Her roommate, who shared the story using the Douyin account nulishuidajiao, disclosed that the student sustained injuries to her lips from her retaliatory bite. Overwhelmed with immediate regret and shame, she chose to hide her face during her subsequent medical treatment. Astonishingly, the rodent did not succumb to the bite, but rather to the suffocation induced by the student’s firm grip.

Reactions on Chinese Social Media

The incident swiftly gained traction on mainland Chinese social media, eliciting a mix of shock and amusement among users. The student’s unconventional rodent-catching method sparked a series of jokes, with some users whimsically inviting her to assist with their own mouse problems at home. However, despite the light-hearted remarks, the student’s roommate fervently cautioned against imitating such actions, highlighting the risk of contracting a disease.

A Parallel Incident

Interestingly, this story was paralleled by another rodent-related incident in Henan province. A toddler, in her innocence, attempted to offer a captured mouse to her mother. The mother, understandably alarmed, took immediate action to secure her daughter’s safety.

China Health
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

