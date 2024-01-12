en English
China

Chinese Study Reveals Orai1’s Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1’s Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury

A team of Chinese researchers has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery concerning a protein known as Orai1, which forms a calcium-selective ion channel in cell membranes. This protein is found to play a pivotal role in the onset of pancreatitis-related acute lung injury. The findings, which were recently published in the esteemed journal Function, have considerable implications for the future treatment of acute pancreatitis.

Orai1: A Double-Edged Sword

In the study, Orai1 was found to be present in pancreatic parenchymal cells, and its role was pivotal in mediating lung injury during acute pancreatitis. Interestingly, however, the absence of this protein resulted in a reduced defence mechanism against localized pancreatic injury, while at the same time, it offered protection against lung injury by inhibiting functions intrinsic to white blood cells.

An Unorthodox Approach to Treatment

These findings have been met with significant interest from the scientific community, as they suggest that the systemic administration of Orai1 inhibitors could serve as a viable early treatment for acute pancreatitis. Dr. Li Wen, MD, Ph.D., the lead author of the study and a professor at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, has emphasized the potential of Orai1 inhibitors in this regard.

A Dual Role in Disease Progression

The study sheds light on the importance of Orai1 in both the pancreas and lung tissue, highlighting the dual role of this protein in the disease process. While it appears to exacerbate localized pancreatic injury, it also functions as a protective barrier against lung injury. This duality underscores the need for a nuanced approach to the clinical development of Orai1 inhibitors, and further research is warranted to fully explore the potential benefits and risks associated with this therapeutic strategy.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

