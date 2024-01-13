en English
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans

In a development that resonates with echoes of the ongoing global pandemic, a group of scientists, bolstered by some trained by China’s military, has reportedly engineered a new virus, dubbed GX_P2V. This virus, bearing similarities to the pangolin coronavirus—widely considered an evolutionary stepping stone in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2—has proven lethal to a specific subset of mice.

Fatal Outcome for Genetically Engineered Mice

The virus was tested on mice genetically modified to express the human ACE2 receptor, known as hACE2 mice. The results were nothing short of devastating: a 100% fatality rate. The mice exhibited significant weight loss, lethargy, and signs of disease, such as white eyes, within five days of infection. By the eighth day post-infection, all the mice had succumbed to the virus.

Autopsy Unveils Virus Spread

Autopsies performed post-mortem revealed the extensive reach of the virus. It had permeated various organs, including the brain, eyes, and lungs of the mice. The researchers presume that the severe brain infections may have been the primary cause of death, which underlines the potential risk of GX_P2V spillover into humans.

Call for Further Research and Vigilance

The scientists have underscored the necessity of further research to comprehend the high pathogenicity mechanism of GX_P2V. They have planned additional tests using naturally occurring viruses, as opposed to the laboratory-created strains. The study’s findings have stirred concerns about possible human health risks and emphasize the need for sustained vigilance in monitoring and researching coronavirus variants.

China Health Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

