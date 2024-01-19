Chinese Embassy Warns Citizens About Plastic Surgery Risks in South Korea

The Chinese embassy in Seoul has issued a stark public warning about the potential risks of undergoing plastic surgery in South Korea. The advisory comes in the wake of the death of a Chinese woman who had liposuction surgery three times at a clinic in the Gangnam area, as reported by Yonhap news agency and police. South Korea, known as a global hub for medical tourism, particularly cosmetic surgery, now faces serious scrutiny regarding its medical practices.

Embassy Warning: Beware of Surgical Risks

The embassy's warning spoke in grave terms about the serious risks that can occur, including medical disputes, surgical failures, and death. In a bid to safeguard its citizens, the embassy released a series of advisories. Chinese citizens were urged to be vigilant about persuasive advertisements and to select intermediaries judiciously. They were also recommended to verify the credentials of medical institutions and surgeons thoroughly before proceeding with any surgical procedures.

South Korea: The Global Hotspot for Cosmetic Surgery

South Korea's reputation as a prime destination for cosmetic surgery has been growing steadily over the years. The country has been attracting a large number of patients from all over the world, notably China and the United States. An interesting statistic is the high number of plastic surgeons in South Korea. As of 2022, the country has 2,718 plastic surgeons, a figure that stands out considering its population is only 1/28th the size of China, which has an estimated 3,000 plastic surgeons.

Precautionary Measures & International Travel

In addition to the advisories, the embassy also suggested that individuals who have undergone significant facial alterations should carry a surgical certificate when traveling internationally. This measure is to avoid complications with immigration procedures, as major facial changes might cause discrepancies with identification documents. The embassy's note is a reminder for all individuals, not just Chinese citizens, to exercise caution and conduct due diligence when considering plastic surgery, especially abroad.