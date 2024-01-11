China's Youth Embrace Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Booming Health Trend

China's youth are turning the tide of health care, showing a heightened interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). A notable surge in this ancient practice, particularly among the younger demographic, has been observed by practitioners such as Li Jiahui, who operates a thriving TCM center in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. Jiahui's business, particularly her food therapy kitchen following TCM dietary principles, is seeing a remarkable influx of young clients. The center's popular offerings - dishes like kudzu root and yam porridge, and Poria mushroom egg waffles - are selling out daily.

TCM's Renaissance: A Food Therapy Boom

It appears that TCM's resurgence is not limited to the confines of treatment rooms. The trend extends to food and drink, with young people embracing herbal drinks like sour plum juice, renowned for its health benefits. Further fueling the trend, a vlogger recently promoted the juice on Douyin, China's answer to TikTok. TCM's appeal, once largely restricted to older generations, is now captivating a diverse and youthful demographic, stimulated by social media engagement and a shift in health consciousness.

Adopting TCM Practices: From Wolfberry Tea to Cupping Therapy

Young people are not just passively consuming TCM-infused meals and drinks; they are actively integrating TCM practices into their daily lives. From sipping on wolfberry tea to undergoing cupping therapies, the youth are immersing themselves in TCM. They are even purchasing moxibustion devices - a traditional therapy that involves burning herbs on specific points on the body. Among these practices, Baduanjin, an ancient qigong exercise, has become a standout, with tutorial videos racking up millions of views on platforms like Bilibili.

Modern Lifestyle, Traditional Solutions

This sudden boom in TCM can be attributed to the suboptimal health of the youth, a consequence of modern lifestyle factors such as late-night habits and irregular eating schedules. Vice president Jiang Wei of Zhengzhou municipal TCM hospital sees this as both a quest for better health and a deepening affiliation with Chinese culture. The fact that a generation of digital natives are turning to centuries-old practices speaks volumes about TCM's enduring appeal. TCM practitioners, including Li Jiahui, celebrate the field's newfound vitality and express hope for its continued evolution, underscoring the experiential charm that TCM offers.