China’s SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) in China has expanded the Health Food Raw Material Directory by including ginseng, American ginseng, and ganoderma. This decision, effective as of December 31, signifies a significant development in the country’s health supplement market, granting permission for health food products containing these ingredients to make pre-specified health claims.

Unveiling the Directory Expansion

The newly included raw materials can now be promoted for their health benefits such as ‘aiding the strengthening of immunity’ and ‘alleviating physical fatigue.’ The SAMR has also outlined permitted daily dosage limits, ranging from one to three grams for ginseng, 1.5 to three grams for American ginseng, and four to six grams for ganoderma. However, the regulatory body emphasized the need for these raw materials to be incorporated in single raw material formulations, excluding the possibility of mixing with other raw materials.

Regulation Compliance for Manufacturers

Manufacturers are tasked with the responsibility to ensure the scientific name and breed of the raw materials align with the Chinese Pharmacopeia. The SAMR has issued a cautionary note that products containing these ingredients are not recommended for children, adolescents, pregnant, and breastfeeding women. The recent expansion follows the earlier addition of soy protein isolate, whey protein, and DHA to the Directory.

Ginseng: The Most Used Raw Material

Health foods in China are required to undergo a filing or registration process before retail sale. The filing process, being simpler and less expensive, restricts companies to using only directory-listed raw materials and making predefined health claims. Ginseng has been noted as the most commonly used raw material in health foods approved through the registration route. The SAMR has also initiated the process to align the ginseng growth age restriction with registration standards based on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) protocols.

Health Foods Approval in China

According to the regulatory consultancy CIRS, 3,632 health foods have been approved in China via the filing route, with 36 of them being imported products. The majority of approved products are multivitamins and minerals, with cracked ganoderma spores powder and co-enzyme Q10 being popular functional raw materials.