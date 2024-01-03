en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Health Insurance Market Set for Significant Growth

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
China’s Health Insurance Market Set for Significant Growth

The health insurance market in China is poised for significant growth, with projections placing its value at $140.89 billion by 2028, a substantial leap from $115.4 billion in 2022. This anticipated expansion, marked at a growth rate of 3%, is fueled by an array of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, heightened demand for health insurance, and governmental initiatives to broaden insurance coverage. The awareness of health insurance benefits also contributes to boosting the market’s growth.

Government Initiatives and ‘Huiminbao’

The Chinese government is actively working to ensure public safety by enhancing healthcare systems and insurance coverage. A key component of these initiatives is the development of products like ‘Huiminbao.’ These offerings provide extensive benefits and are particularly advantageous for the middle to low-income groups, including the elderly. As of 2021, more than 95% of China’s total population, approximately 1.36 billion people, had basic health insurance coverage.

Health Insurance Premiums and Growing Awareness

Health insurance premiums, crucial to the sustainability of policies, surpassed $143 billion in 2021 and continue to show annual growth. The market is also propelled by the increasing awareness of health risks due to lifestyle diseases and traffic accidents, especially post-Covid-19. The aging population and rising incomes in China necessitate a robust healthcare system, with health expenditures projected to reach 6.6% of GDP in 2021.

Rising Importance of Private Health Insurance

High medical and treatment costs drive the need for health insurance, which is becoming essential for covering expenses associated with private hospital care. Private health insurance is growing in significance, accounting for over 11.6% of healthcare expenditures in 2021. The report also covers different aspects of the China health insurance market, including types of insurance providers, coverage types, and modes of purchase. Insurance companies are leveraging the latest technologies and utilizing big data analytics to deliver better healthcare services.

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
19 mins ago
Leveraged ETFs Strike Gold: A Recap of This Week's Top Performers
The world of leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a flurry of activity this week. Spearheading this surge was the MSOX ETF, targeting twice the daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS). MSOX recorded an impressive weekly return of approximately 12.7%, driven by a nationwide push towards cannabis legalization and acceptance. ETFs Riding
Leveraged ETFs Strike Gold: A Recap of This Week's Top Performers
ICAPE Group Unfurls 2024 Financial Calendar: A Commitment to Transparency
2 hours ago
ICAPE Group Unfurls 2024 Financial Calendar: A Commitment to Transparency
U.S. and China Communicate to Prevent Military Confrontations, Seek Common Ground
2 hours ago
U.S. and China Communicate to Prevent Military Confrontations, Seek Common Ground
Ai Weiwei: Building 'Useless' Studios and a New Life in Portugal
20 mins ago
Ai Weiwei: Building 'Useless' Studios and a New Life in Portugal
NetEase: A Beacon of Long-Term Investment Growth
1 hour ago
NetEase: A Beacon of Long-Term Investment Growth
Rising from the Ashes: New Chinese Restaurant to Replace China Max by June 2024
2 hours ago
Rising from the Ashes: New Chinese Restaurant to Replace China Max by June 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
13 seconds
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
21 seconds
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
1 min
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
1 min
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
2 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
2 mins
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
2 mins
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
2 mins
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
3 mins
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
18 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
60 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app