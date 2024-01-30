China's Medical Insurance Sees 238.67% Growth in Cross-Provincial Bill Settlements

In a significant stride towards healthcare accessibility, China's basic medical insurance policy has revolutionized the ease with which individuals can access medical treatment outside their home provinces. This policy has proven particularly beneficial for migrant workers, elderly people living with their children in different provinces, and others who frequently move around the country. The convenience offered by the policy allows for the direct settlement of medical bills incurred in provinces other than the individual's home province.

In 2023, there was a substantial increase in the use of this service, with direct settlements of cross-provincial medical bills reaching a staggering 129 million, marking an annual growth of 238.67 percent. This sharp increase in usage reflects the policy's effectiveness and underscores its growing importance.

The National Healthcare Security Administration's Role

The National Healthcare Security Administration's data also indicated that by the end of December 2023, the on-spot settlement service for inpatient medical bills across provinces was available in approximately 82,300 designated medical institutions. Over the course of the year, more than 11.25 million such settlements were processed.

Direct settlements of cross-provincial outpatient expenses also saw a surge in 2023, totaling 118 million cases. This marks an increase of 238.67% and 89.91% respectively compared with 2022.

The scale of direct settlement of hospitalization expenses across provinces has also increased, with an additional 19,600 cross-provincial networked designated medical institutions nationwide for hospitalization expenses. In addition, the scope of direct settlement of outpatient expenses across provinces has been further expanded.

Overall, the insurance policy's growing popularity, as evidenced by the rise in direct settlements and the expansion of services and institutions, is a testament to China's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility for its mobile population.