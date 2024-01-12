en English
China

China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
In an act of international solidarity, the Chinese government has taken the reins in supporting Zambia in its fight against a severe cholera outbreak. The Asian giant is championing a strategic initiative, mobilizing resources within the Chinese community in Zambia, rallying both Chinese nationals and businesses established in the country. This multi-pronged assistance includes a significant financial donation of K20 million, a testament to China’s commitment to help Zambia manage and overcome this health crisis.

China’s Comprehensive Aid Package

The Chinese government has rolled out a comprehensive package of measures to assist Zambia, a country currently grappling with over 7,830 cumulative cholera cases and a death toll of 310. This assistance extends far beyond financial aid, encompassing the provision of medical expertise, personal protective equipment, and medical equipment, as well as the construction of a clinic. Even the nation’s water supply hasn’t been overlooked, with China donating water tanks, supplies, and implementing a water supply project.

Zambian President Applauds Chinese Support

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema expressed gratitude towards China for its unwavering support amidst this crisis. Acknowledging the critical role of sanitation in combating the outbreak, he urged citizens to relocate from densely populated urban areas to rural villages. President Hichilema’s call to action against poor sanitation conditions in towns, coupled with China’s multi-faceted assistance, sets the stage for a robust response to the cholera outbreak.

Global Response to Zambia’s Cholera Outbreak

China’s efforts are complemented by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pledge to send approximately one million cholera vaccine doses to Zambia. The global response to Zambia’s cholera crisis underscores the importance of international cooperation in combating public health emergencies. As Zambia takes on the challenge of containing the cholera outbreak, the combination of local efforts, Chinese assistance, and WHO’s support promises hope for the country’s path towards recovery.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

