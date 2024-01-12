en English
China

China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives’ Vilimale’

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives’ Vilimale’

In a development that exemplifies the strengthening bond between the Maldives and China, Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has announced a significant grant from China to fund the development of a 100-bed tertiary hospital in Vilimale’. The announcement was made during a state visit to China and shared with his home country via a video message.

Zero Cost for The Maldivian Government

The salient point of President Muizzu’s announcement is the financial aspect of the project. The Maldivian government will not bear any expenses for this healthcare project. An agreement facilitating the construction of the hospital has already been executed between the two nations, highlighting China’s commitment to support the Maldives in their healthcare development endeavors.

Additional Infrastructure Improvements

In addition to the hospital, President Muizzu shed light on upcoming infrastructural improvements in Vilimale’. The development of roads will commence shortly, and fiber works in the area will be relocated within the next half a year. These developments indicate a broader plan to elevate the quality of life for Vilimale’ residents.

The Announcement’s Precedence

The announcement of the hospital development project follows an initial revelation by Health Minister Dr. Abdulla Khaleel on December 27. At that time, the Minister refrained from disclosing detailed plans. The recent disclosure by President Muizzu, who has prioritized the development of Vilimale’, provides a clearer picture of the project and its impact on the island.

President Muizzu’s state visit to China has proven to be fruitful. His effective diplomacy has secured aid for several development projects, showcasing his commitment to improving the lives of his citizens and strengthening international relationships.

China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

