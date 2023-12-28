en English
China

China Braces for Challenging Winter as JN.1 Variant Rises

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:12 am EST


China’s health experts foresee a challenging period for respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, in the upcoming winter and spring seasons. The predictions are based on the patterns of population movement associated with the Spring Festival and the increasing international influx of the JN.1 variant strain of COVID-19. This combination of factors suggests a high likelihood of the JN.1 variant becoming the dominant strain within China, as indicated by the National Health Commission.

Prevalence of the JN.1 Strain

According to the CDC, the JN.1 variant accounts for 44.1% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, a significant increase from previous estimates. The Northeast region, specifically New Jersey and New York, has the largest prevalence of the JN.1 variant at 56.9% of cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has elevated the JN.1 variant to a ‘variant of interest’ due to its rapid spread and accumulation of mutations, raising concerns about its potential increased transmissibility.

(Also Read: China’s Technological Leap: Building Computing Hub Node in Gansu)

Implications of the JN.1 Strain

Despite its rapid spread, the JN.1 variant has not been reported to cause severe symptoms compared to previous strains. The updated Covid vaccines released in September produce antibodies effective against JN.1, and rapid tests are effective at detecting it. There are signs that Covid cases are again increasing, and JN.1 is expected to remain the dominant version of the coronavirus through spring. Experts recommend getting vaccinated to protect against JN.1.

(Also Read: China: A Rising Prominence in the Global Financial Landscape)

Global Impact of the JN.1 Strain

The JN.1 variant has spread quickly to at least 41 countries and is expected to fuel infections through the holiday season. The World Health Organization classified JN.1 as a variant of interest due to its rapid global spread. The symptoms of JN.1 appear to be similar to those caused by other strains, including sore throat, congestion, runny nose, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, fever or chills, and loss of sense of taste or smell. This forecast underscores the need for continued vigilance and preparedness in the public health domain to manage the evolving situation and mitigate the impact of respiratory illnesses on the population.

