en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Chimpanzee Attack on Infant Intensifies Calls for Wildlife Control in Uganda

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
Chimpanzee Attack on Infant Intensifies Calls for Wildlife Control in Uganda

In a distressing incident that has provoked fresh calls for wildlife control measures, a four-month-old infant in Marramu village, Budongo sub-county, fell victim to a chimpanzee attack. Engrossed in the mundane task of fetching water, the mother was caught off-guard when the primate abruptly snatched the child from her back, disappearing into the surrounding bush.

Discovery and Medical Response

The child was subsequently found critically injured in his private regions and on his right thigh. Despite the severity of the wounds, he is demonstrating a promising response to the medical treatment at the Kitara Medical Center.

Public Outcry and Wildlife Authority’s Response

Incensed by the incident, residents have laid the blame squarely on the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), citing their failure to adequately control the movement of chimpanzees from Murchison Falls National Park into inhabited areas. The community’s demand for swift action aimed at preventing further such attacks has been underscored by their calls for compensation and the implementation of protective measures such as electric fences around national parks.

Challenges in Human-Wildlife Coexistence

This incident is not an isolated one. It echoes previous protests by residents in the Masindi and Buliisa districts over wild animals infringing upon their communities. The UWA Chief Warden has pledged to investigate the incident and cover the child’s medical expenses if the information is confirmed. Still, it underscores the ongoing challenges in fostering peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife in regions bordering national parks.

0
Agriculture Health Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
30 mins ago
Looming Starvation in Makande: An Appeal for Urgent Aid
In the rural expanse of Kariba, Zimbabwe, within the dust-ridden settlements of Makande, a chilling specter of starvation looms large. The villagers, trapped in an escalating crisis of food shortages, have made an urgent appeal for aid. This grim narrative unfolds in the words of Ward 11 councillor, Pedzisai Majoni, who reports that the majority
Looming Starvation in Makande: An Appeal for Urgent Aid
Uganda's Ministry of Agriculture Raises Concern Over Declining Land Use in Agriculture
2 hours ago
Uganda's Ministry of Agriculture Raises Concern Over Declining Land Use in Agriculture
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Advanced Imaging and Machine Learning Aid Potato Tuber Quality and Disease Assessment
3 hours ago
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Advanced Imaging and Machine Learning Aid Potato Tuber Quality and Disease Assessment
New Zealand's The Warehouse Under Fire for Selling Low-priced Colony Eggs
44 mins ago
New Zealand's The Warehouse Under Fire for Selling Low-priced Colony Eggs
India's Onion Crisis: A Stir of Discontent and a Call for Reform
53 mins ago
India's Onion Crisis: A Stir of Discontent and a Call for Reform
Zambian President Encourages Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration
2 hours ago
Zambian President Encourages Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration
Latest Headlines
World News
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 min
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
11 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
12 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
13 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
16 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
18 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
18 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
19 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 min
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
29 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app