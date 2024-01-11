Chimpanzee Attack on Infant Intensifies Calls for Wildlife Control in Uganda

In a distressing incident that has provoked fresh calls for wildlife control measures, a four-month-old infant in Marramu village, Budongo sub-county, fell victim to a chimpanzee attack. Engrossed in the mundane task of fetching water, the mother was caught off-guard when the primate abruptly snatched the child from her back, disappearing into the surrounding bush.

Discovery and Medical Response

The child was subsequently found critically injured in his private regions and on his right thigh. Despite the severity of the wounds, he is demonstrating a promising response to the medical treatment at the Kitara Medical Center.

Public Outcry and Wildlife Authority’s Response

Incensed by the incident, residents have laid the blame squarely on the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), citing their failure to adequately control the movement of chimpanzees from Murchison Falls National Park into inhabited areas. The community’s demand for swift action aimed at preventing further such attacks has been underscored by their calls for compensation and the implementation of protective measures such as electric fences around national parks.

Challenges in Human-Wildlife Coexistence

This incident is not an isolated one. It echoes previous protests by residents in the Masindi and Buliisa districts over wild animals infringing upon their communities. The UWA Chief Warden has pledged to investigate the incident and cover the child’s medical expenses if the information is confirmed. Still, it underscores the ongoing challenges in fostering peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife in regions bordering national parks.