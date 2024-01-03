Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has achieved a monumental landmark by performing its 500th liver transplant, an accomplishment only a few pediatric centers across the United States have managed to reach. This milestone was reached in September 2023, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the hospital’s Liver Transplant Program.

CHLA’s Success in Living Donor Transplants

CHLA’s success hinges heavily on its proficiency in living donor transplants. The hospital has a high volume of liver transplants annually, with one-year patient and graft survival rates standing at a remarkable 100%. Approximately a third of these transplants originate from living donors, typically parents or other family members. This approach significantly reduces the median wait time for a new liver at CHLA, which is less than half the regional average.

Innovations in Liver Care

CHLA continues to lead in liver care innovation, developing protocols for faster patient recovery post-transplant and creating an artificial intelligence tool capable of predicting the need for a transplant in patients with acute liver failure. This commitment to innovation underscores the hospital’s mission to not only perform successful transplants but also to prevent the need for transplants altogether and ensure that transplants last a lifetime.

A Commitment to High-Quality Care

CHLA prides itself on delivering high-quality care, with outstanding post-transplant outcomes. The hospital’s research suggests that children receiving organs from living donors are at a lower risk of death and organ rejection compared to those with organs from deceased donors. Furthermore, CHLA is actively engaged in research to enhance the prediction and treatment of liver transplant rejection.

Leading Pediatric Hospital

As a leading pediatric hospital, CHLA has been recognized in the top 10 nationally by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, demonstrating a strong commitment to research and training, and striving to ensure that children receive the best care possible.