Children’s Hospital Colorado Ranked #4 in Forbes’ Best Large Employers 2024: A Triumph of Employee Well-being

In a remarkable recognition of its commitment to employee satisfaction and well-being, Children's Hospital Colorado has been ranked No. 4 on Forbes' esteemed list of America's Best Large Employers for 2024. This prestigious ranking is a testament to the hospital's unwavering dedication to its staff, as well as its exceptional patient care.

A Triumph of Employee Well-being

The Forbes list, compiled in collaboration with Statista, drew upon the opinions of over 170,000 U.S. workers to evaluate their employers based on various criteria. These factors included working hours, salary, training opportunities, workload expectations, mental health benefits, and management diversity. The comprehensive survey considered companies with more than 5,000 employees as 'large' employers, with Children's Hospital Colorado emerging as a standout in the field.

Setting the Standard in Pediatric Care

The hospital's impressive ranking is further underscored by the fact that three of the top ten companies on the list specialize in pediatric care. Children's Hospital Colorado offers an extensive range of benefits, including fertility coverage, paid parental leave, and onsite counseling for traumatic events. Additionally, the hospital employs Medical Dogs to help lower anxiety in patients and provide much-needed comfort and support.

A Wave of Recognition Across the Healthcare Sector

Children's Hospital Colorado is not alone in its accolades; 32 hospitals and health systems made the Forbes list overall. Among these distinguished institutions are Cook Children's Health Care System and Houston Methodist, both renowned for their employee benefits and support systems. Notably, half of the top 10 companies on the list are hospitals and health systems, reflecting a growing trend of prioritizing employee well-being within the healthcare sector.

The recognition of these institutions extends beyond the realm of healthcare, with companies from various industries also making the list. Novo Nordisk and Garmin are just two of the notable inclusions, highlighting the diverse range of organizations committed to nurturing their workforce.

As Rick Merrill, CEO of Cook Children's Health Care System, eloquently stated, "Working in pediatric care is incredibly fulfilling, and that sense of purpose has a profound impact on decision-making within our organization." This sentiment resonates across the sector, as hospitals and health systems continue to prioritize the well-being of their employees, ultimately enhancing the quality of patient care.

In conclusion, the recognition of Children's Hospital Colorado and other healthcare institutions on the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of employee satisfaction and well-being. By fostering a supportive work environment, these organizations not only enrich the lives of their staff but also elevate the standard of care provided to patients.