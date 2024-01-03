en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Children’s Hospital Colorado Innovates with Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship Program

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Children’s Hospital Colorado Innovates with Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship Program

Addressing a dire shortage of pharmacy technicians, Children’s Hospital Colorado has pioneered an innovative pharmacy technician apprenticeship program. For over a decade, hospitals have been grappling with a significant shortage in this essential workforce—the turnover rate for pharmacy technicians reached a staggering 20% in 2021, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. In some cases, pharmacy directors reported a loss of 40% or more of their pharmacy tech staff.

The Roots of the Shortage

The problem has been further magnified in the post-pandemic era, with occupational burnout and the spiraling cost of living playing significant roles. Meanwhile, wages for pharmacy technicians have failed to keep up with these rising costs. A stark illustration of this issue is a pharmacy technician at Children’s Hospital who discovered he could earn more by driving for Uber.

The Apprenticeship Solution

To counter this issue, Children’s Hospital Colorado has crafted an apprenticeship program, mirroring residency and internship programs. Elizabeth McDermid, the pharmacy technician operations supervisor, highlighted that one of the most significant challenges in implementing this program was securing funding for students’ salaries, tuition, and expenses. This hurdle was surmounted by tapping into state funds earmarked for healthcare training.

Partnership and Compromise

The program is a result of a collaboration with Front Range Community College, where students receive didactic lessons, while the hands-on training is managed by Children’s Hospital. This partnership necessitated some compromise, particularly around the timing of training for certain skills, like hazardous nonsterile compounding. The hospital also had to ensure the program was positively perceived by potential leaders, underscoring its long-term benefits to secure their support.

0
Business Education Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Lake County to Transfer Inmates to McHenry County Amid Staffing Crisis
In a pivotal move to address a catastrophic staffing shortage, Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg announced an agreement with McHenry County to temporarily relocate some of Lake County’s jail inmates. The agreement, potentially lasting up to two years, is designed to ensure the safety and security of both inmates and staff, with the Lake County
Lake County to Transfer Inmates to McHenry County Amid Staffing Crisis
Machang: Sri Lanka's Number One Pubs and Bars Chain for Customer Excellence
2 mins ago
Machang: Sri Lanka's Number One Pubs and Bars Chain for Customer Excellence
South Africa Water Purifiers Market: A Decade of Growth and Innovation
3 mins ago
South Africa Water Purifiers Market: A Decade of Growth and Innovation
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
1 min ago
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
IMTS 2024: A Global Confluence of Manufacturing Technology Innovations and Solutions
1 min ago
IMTS 2024: A Global Confluence of Manufacturing Technology Innovations and Solutions
Kurita Water Industries Acquires APW Business Units from ICL; Indian Energy Exchange Reports YoY Growth
2 mins ago
Kurita Water Industries Acquires APW Business Units from ICL; Indian Energy Exchange Reports YoY Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
38 seconds
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
51 seconds
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
1 min
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
1 min
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
1 min
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
1 min
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
1 min
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
1 min
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
2 mins
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app