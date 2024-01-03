Children’s Hospital Colorado Innovates with Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship Program

Addressing a dire shortage of pharmacy technicians, Children’s Hospital Colorado has pioneered an innovative pharmacy technician apprenticeship program. For over a decade, hospitals have been grappling with a significant shortage in this essential workforce—the turnover rate for pharmacy technicians reached a staggering 20% in 2021, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. In some cases, pharmacy directors reported a loss of 40% or more of their pharmacy tech staff.

The Roots of the Shortage

The problem has been further magnified in the post-pandemic era, with occupational burnout and the spiraling cost of living playing significant roles. Meanwhile, wages for pharmacy technicians have failed to keep up with these rising costs. A stark illustration of this issue is a pharmacy technician at Children’s Hospital who discovered he could earn more by driving for Uber.

The Apprenticeship Solution

To counter this issue, Children’s Hospital Colorado has crafted an apprenticeship program, mirroring residency and internship programs. Elizabeth McDermid, the pharmacy technician operations supervisor, highlighted that one of the most significant challenges in implementing this program was securing funding for students’ salaries, tuition, and expenses. This hurdle was surmounted by tapping into state funds earmarked for healthcare training.

Partnership and Compromise

The program is a result of a collaboration with Front Range Community College, where students receive didactic lessons, while the hands-on training is managed by Children’s Hospital. This partnership necessitated some compromise, particularly around the timing of training for certain skills, like hazardous nonsterile compounding. The hospital also had to ensure the program was positively perceived by potential leaders, underscoring its long-term benefits to secure their support.