Health

Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Emergency rooms across the nation, including Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York, are witnessing a distressing surge in children’s visits due to mental health crises. The escalating crisis underscores the urgent need for specialized care and resources for children grappling with mental health issues. A startling snapshot of this reality came to light in September when Dr. Christopher Lucas, a healthcare professional at the hospital, attended to eight young patients in a single day, each wrestling with their own mental health crisis.

Children’s Mental Health: An Overlooked Crisis

A 17-year-old girl with chronic depression was among these patients. She had visited the ER for the fourth time in two years following a suicide attempt by overdosing on ibuprofen. Another case was that of a 14-year-old girl who had started self-harming due to cyberbullying. These instances are not isolated but indicative of a broader, more concerning trend that is straining ERs nationwide, which are ill-equipped to offer long-term psychiatric care for children.

Unmet Needs: Lack of Long-Term Resources

Another shocking incident was reported at UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital, where a 13-year-old boy with autism was abandoned in the emergency department by his father. Despite the hospital’s efforts to place him in an inpatient psychiatric facility, he has been consistently denied due to his autism spectrum disorder. The boy, who has been living unsupervised in the emergency department for at least three weeks, illustrates the severe scarcity of long-term resources for young people in behavioral health crises, not only in Colorado but throughout the United States.

Steps Towards a Solution: California’s Mental Health Apps

In response to this escalating crisis, California is taking a step forward by launching two new mental health apps, BrightLife Kids and Soluna. These platforms aim to provide free resources for children and youth, including one-on-one coaching, peer chat, wellness exercises, and information about local behavioral health resources. Although the apps do not offer clinical services such as therapy and diagnosis for free, they symbolize a much-needed effort to address various behavioral health concerns and offer support to young people in need.

Health Mental Health Crisis United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015.

