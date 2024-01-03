Child-Life Specialist Korie Leigh’s Book Teaches Children About Grief; Art Project Aids Bereaved Parents

Child-life specialist and grief counselor, Korie Leigh, PhD, has released a picture book, What Does Grief Feel Like?, aimed at aiding children between the ages of 3 to 8 navigate and comprehend grief following the loss of a loved one. Leigh, with nearly two decades of experience, has been instrumental in bolstering resilience in children undergoing life-altering experiences, including bereavement.

Exploring Emotions Through Open-ended Questions

Leigh’s book, illustrated by Mike Malbrough, harnesses the power of open-ended questions to stimulate conversations and delve into the depths of emotions. She underscores the necessity of labeling emotions to embolden children and diminish the sway of the unknown over them. Leigh recognizes that children’s understanding and experience of grief mature over time, and they may revisit their loss at various developmental milestones.

Guiding Conversations and Continuing Bonds

Leigh encourages adults to maintain transparency and simplicity in discussions about grief and to take cues from the child’s reactions. The book advocates for the significance of family rituals in the grieving process and backs the continuing bonds theory, which posits that death terminates a life, not a relationship. Additionally, the book features a section for parents and caregivers, shedding light on their pivotal role in steering children through the storm of grief and the necessity of collective family grieving.

Artistic Expressions of Grief

Meanwhile, Aubrey Sessanna, a senior at Franklin Community High School, utilized art to address the issue of perinatal infant loss in Indiana. Her project for Pathways of Hope, the perinatal bereavement program at Riley Children’s Health, involved creating blankets, painted canvases, and poetry. Sessanna’s therapeutic art has already found its way to mothers in the program, serving as comforting tokens during their grieving journey. Her efforts have drawn attention to the issue of perinatal infant loss and underscored the importance of tangible mementos in the bereavement process.