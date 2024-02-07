Child Gun Deaths Surpass Car Crashes: The Pressing Need for More Research Funding

Gun-related incidents have now risen to become the leading cause of death among children in the United States, overtaking motor vehicle crashes. This alarming data reflects a grim reality that has seen a 42% surge in firearms deaths among children, especially those aged 15 to 19, from 2018 to 2021. Yet, federal research funding directed towards pediatric firearm mortality remains significantly dwarfed when juxtaposed against other leading causes of death in children.

Disproportionate Funding

Between 2008 and 2017, an average of only $12 million was annually allocated to research gun deaths among children. This equates to a meager $600 per life lost, in stark contrast to more substantial funding directed toward motor vehicle crashes and pediatric cancer research. The federal funding for firearm injury prevention research showed a slight increase to $25 million annually since 2020. Nevertheless, the amount remains disproportionately low when measured against the magnitude of the problem.

The Dickey Amendment's Impact

The Dickey Amendment, enacted in 1996, has played a significant role in this funding disparity. This legislation discouraged the use of federal funds for gun control advocacy, effectively freezing research in this area for over two decades. Only in recent years, since 2020, has there been a palpable increase in firearm injury prevention research. Clinical trials and related publications saw a 90% rise from 2020 to 2022 compared to the three years preceding.

Need for Increased Funding

Experts assert that consistent and increased federal funding is essential to bolster research that could pave the way for effective prevention strategies. They argue that such investments could catalyze a shift in perceptions of gun violence and suicide as preventable issues. This shift would be akin to how attitudes and safety measures have evolved vis-à-vis motor vehicle safety. As the death toll from firearms continues to rise, the pressing need for pediatric firearm mortality research funding becomes increasingly apparent.