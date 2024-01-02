Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department’s Culture

On a cold day in March 2019, Chief Kelly Bakken was sworn in as the leader of the Altoona Wisconsin Police Department. With a force of 16 full-time officers and an annual call volume of just under 4,000, Bakken was tasked with serving a community of approximately 9,600 residents. The task was colossal, but with the encouragement of her husband, Bakken stepped outside her comfort zone and embarked on a transformative journey.

Building Trust and Fostering Transparency

In her first thirty days, Bakken’s focus was not on immediate changes but on understanding the dynamics of her team and the department. She identified that the department was suffering from low morale due to an unhealthy internal culture. To rectify this, Bakken took it upon herself to foster a culture of trust and transparency.

Revamping the Department’s Culture

Over the next six months, Bakken worked diligently to transform the department’s culture. She implemented new training programs centered on community policing and collaborative problem solving. In addition, she upgraded the department’s equipment, putting into place a body camera program that not only made law enforcement more transparent but also instilled a sense of accountability among her officers.

Creating an Attractive Organizational Culture

Bakken understood that in the challenging climate of recruiting law enforcement officers, an attractive organizational culture was not just a luxury but a necessity. She worked to develop a more flexible Paid Time Off (PTO) program, aiming to create an environment that both current and prospective employees would find appealing. She emphasized the importance of emotional intelligence, conflict management, and maintaining a positive attitude.

Leading by Example

Chief Bakken believes in leading by example. She stresses the importance of emotional intelligence and value-based behavior in her leadership style. More than just a leader, Bakken sees herself as an integral part of the team, always ready to listen and show care for her team members. She stays organized through prioritization and delegation, and if the budget permitted, she would invest in additional staff to ensure the smooth functioning of the department.

After a long day, Bakken recharges by working out, underscoring the importance of personal health for overall team well-being. The journey of Chief Bakken is a testament to her dedication and determination to create a transparent, cohesive, and attractive organizational culture, proving that with the right approach and leadership, even the most challenging tasks can be accomplished.