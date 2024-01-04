en English
Crime

Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug

In the heart of Chicago, a perilous encounter with a counterfeit drug sent shockwaves through the life of Mike Benson, an unsuspected victim of the rising issue of fraudulent medications. Instead of the sought-after effects of Ozempic, a widely used drug for diabetes and weight loss, Benson found himself in the throes of a seizure, spiraling into a diabetic coma.

A Brush with Death

The counterfeit medication, disguised as Ozempic, was nothing more than a lethal dose of insulin. The unexpected surge of insulin caused Benson’s blood sugar levels to plummet to life-threatening lows. Thankfully, the swift intervention of paramedics, who administered life-saving carbohydrates to Benson, stemmed the tide of this near-fatal incident. He was rushed to Northwestern’s emergency room, where he narrowly escaped the grim grip of death.

The Dark Side of Demand

With the increasing popularity and dwindling supply of drugs like Ozempic, the market has become a breeding ground for counterfeit medications. These fake drugs, often indistinguishable from their genuine counterparts, have led to a surge in cases of severe illness. Health professionals, including Dr. Veronica Johnson and Dr. Naha Shah, have voiced their concerns about the growing trend, warning of the potential life-threatening conditions these drugs can trigger.

Consumer Alert: Counterfeit Ozempic

In response to this dangerous trend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a stark consumer alert. The notice warns of counterfeit Ozempic infiltrating the supply chain of legitimate retailers. The FDA has seized thousands of units of these counterfeit products, but the battle against the menace of fraudulent drugs is far from over.

In the aftermath of his traumatic experience, Benson took to social media, sharing his harrowing tale as a cautionary tale against the use of counterfeit drugs. The echoes of his ordeal serve as a stark reminder of the risks associated with using non-prescribed drugs from unverified sources. As the fight against counterfeit drugs intensifies, Benson’s story underscores the human cost of this dangerous deception.

0
Crime Health United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

