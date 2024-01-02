en English
Agriculture

Chhuzom’s Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Chhuzom’s Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges

In the remote gewog of Chhuzom, Sarpang, Bhutan, farmers are embarking on an inspiring journey to supply organic vegetables to Mindfulness City, an urban development project known for its focus on sustainability and wellness. This collaboration mirrors a rising trend towards organic farming, fulfilling the demand for organic products in urban spaces and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Farmers Taking the Organic Path

Despite facing formidable challenges such as poor road conditions and scarce water supplies, the farmers of Chhuzom hold steadfast in their commitment to organic farming. Drawing inspiration from a neighboring organic model village, these farmers are undeterred by threats to their crops, demonstrating a resilience that speaks volumes about their commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Mindfulness City: A Perfect Destination for Organic Produce

Mindfulness City, with its emphasis on wellness, is an apt market for the organic vegetables produced by these farmers. This fusion of rural agricultural practices with urban sustainability initiatives creates a symbiotic relationship that underscores the importance of environmental preservation and personal health. The supply of organic vegetables to Mindfulness City not only supports the local economy but also resonates deeply with the city’s ethos of clean and sustainable food sources.

A Win-Win Situation for All

This venture presents a win-win situation both for the farmers in Chhuzom and for the residents of Mindfulness City. For the farmers, it provides an opportunity to increase income and pave the way for the expansion of organic farming practices in the region. For the city dwellers, it ensures a steady supply of organic produce, contributing to a healthier lifestyle. Amidst the challenges, the farmers remain hopeful with ongoing road maintenance and water supply projects, ensuring a positive future for organic farming in Chhuzom.

Agriculture Health Sustainability
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

