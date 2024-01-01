en English
Agriculture

Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
The tranquil farmlands of Chhuzom gewog in Sarpang, Bhutan, are abuzz with anticipation as local farmers prepare to supply their organic produce to Mindfulness City, a rising urban initiative championing the cause of health, wellness, and sustainability. This partnership holds the promise of a mutually beneficial relationship, bridging the gap between rural agriculture and urban consumers, and delivering fresh, wholesome, and eco-friendly produce right to the city’s doorstep.

From Field to Plate: An Organic Endeavor

In line with the city’s ethos of mindfulness and healthy living, the farmers of Chhuzom are steadfastly committed to organic farming practices. Despite grappling with challenges such as poor road conditions, water scarcity, and the detrimental effects of deer and frost, they remain undeterred. The drive to provide Mindfulness City with fresh organic vegetables underscores their resilience and dedication towards a greener future.

A Boost for the Local Economy

This collaboration between Chhuzom farmers and Mindfulness City heralds a significant boost for the local economy. The increased demand for organic vegetables is expected to benefit the farmers, providing them with new avenues for income generation. Moreover, the partnership encourages the continuation of organic farming practices, thus promoting sustainable agriculture and preserving the natural integrity of Chhuzom’s lush landscapes.

Organic Farming: A Growing Trend

The partnership underscores the burgeoning trend of mindfulness and organic living. With a steady shift towards healthier, environmentally friendly food options, the collaboration serves as a model for similar initiatives elsewhere. The successful implementation of an organic model village in the nearby region of Gungring stands as a testament to the potential of such ventures, inspiring confidence in the farmers of Chhuzom to replicate this success story in their region.

Agriculture Business Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

