en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City

In what could be seen as a remarkable shift towards sustainable farming, farmers from the remote area of Chhuzom in Sarpang are preparing for a significant opportunity to supply their organic vegetables to a new initiative, Mindfulness City. This initiative, focused on promoting wellness and healthy living, aligns closely with the practices of these local farmers who have long been engaged in organic agriculture and livestock farming.

Sustainable Farming: A New Opportunity

The collaboration between the farmers of Chhuzom and Mindfulness City promises to deliver a potential economic boost for the local community. This partnership opens up a new market for the farmers’ products while also encouraging the continuation and expansion of organic farming practices in the region. In this era focused on health and sustainability, the move towards organic produce is part of a larger global trend, and the farmers of Chhuzom are positioning themselves to meet this growing demand.

Challenges and Solutions

However, the path to this promising opportunity has not been without its share of challenges. The farmers, despite their dedicated efforts, have been facing issues due to poor road conditions and water scarcity. These hurdles have hindered their ability to sell winter-grown vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, beans, cauliflowers, and spinach. The damaging impact of deer and frost during the winters has also been a significant concern.

Despite these challenges, hope is on the horizon. The gewog administrative officer has stated that the ongoing road maintenance and water supply projects will soon alleviate these issues. The success of the organic model village in Gungring, which has expanded their vegetable farm and sold their produce to nearby schools, restaurants, and residents, is an inspiring example.

A Step Towards Future

With necessary resources from the government and the promise of improved infrastructure, the farmers of Chhuzom are steadfast in their commitment to organic farming. As they prepare to supply their produce to Mindfulness City, they represent a commendable example of individuals pivoting towards a more sustainable future. The story of these farmers is not just about meeting a market demand; it’s about aligning their practices with a global shift towards healthier living and sustainability.

0
Agriculture Health Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hampshire Residents Donate Christmas Trees to Feed Alpacas and Goats

By Rafia Tasleem

Sea Buckthorn Berries: A Beacon of Sustainable Agriculture in Xinjiang

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Museveni Links Overreliance on Agriculture to Underdevelopment

By Salman Akhtar

Mahindra & Mahindra's Tractor Sales Fall Short of Market Expectations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Changing Landscape of India's Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian ...
@Agriculture · 3 hours
Changing Landscape of India's Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian ...
heart comment 0
Tradition Takes the Reins: The 7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala

By Salman Khan

Tradition Takes the Reins: The 7th Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala
Unprecedented Rainfall in Bermuda: Challenges, Resilience, and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unprecedented Rainfall in Bermuda: Challenges, Resilience, and Hope
Straw Bale Maze in China Sets Guinness World Record: A Symbol of Ingenuity and Sustainability

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Straw Bale Maze in China Sets Guinness World Record: A Symbol of Ingenuity and Sustainability
EscortsKubota Auto Sales Plunge Amid Agricultural Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

EscortsKubota Auto Sales Plunge Amid Agricultural Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
38 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
1 min
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
1 min
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
2 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
2 mins
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
3 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
3 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
3 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
3 mins
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
5 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
8 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
28 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
32 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
34 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
43 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
46 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app