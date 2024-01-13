Chewton Glen Unveils ‘Suite Dreams’ Package Catering to Sleep Wellness

In a stride towards holistic wellness, Chewton Glen has rolled out a novel offering, the ‘Suite Dreams’ package, specifically tailored for those grappling with insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns. The package showcases a combination of therapies designed to promote restful and rejuvenating slumber. At a starting price of 485 per night, the package is available on Chewton Glen’s website.

‘Sleep Soundly’ – A Harmonious Blend of Therapies

The spotlight of the ‘Suite Dreams’ package is the ‘Sleep Soundly’ treatment, a 90-minute journey of tranquility. It amalgamates a full-body massage using CBD oil, a potent relaxant, with the application of hot Himalayan salt stones, renowned for their stress-relieving properties. The treatment is augmented by a live sound therapy session, offering an immersive, calming experience.

Collaboration with CBD Wellbeing Brand OTO

Chewton Glen has joined forces with OTO, a leading CBD wellbeing brand. Guests availing the ‘Suite Dreams’ package are gifted an OTO Sleep Kit, comprising CBD Sleep Drops and a ‘Sleep Soundly’ Bath & Body Oil. These curated products are designed to further enhance the quality of sleep, reinforcing the effects of the ‘Sleep Soundly’ treatment.

