Health

Chewton Glen Unveils ‘Suite Dreams’ Package Catering to Sleep Wellness

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness

In a stride towards holistic wellness, Chewton Glen has rolled out a novel offering, the ‘Suite Dreams’ package, specifically tailored for those grappling with insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns. The package showcases a combination of therapies designed to promote restful and rejuvenating slumber. At a starting price of 485 per night, the package is available on Chewton Glen’s website.

‘Sleep Soundly’ – A Harmonious Blend of Therapies

The spotlight of the ‘Suite Dreams’ package is the ‘Sleep Soundly’ treatment, a 90-minute journey of tranquility. It amalgamates a full-body massage using CBD oil, a potent relaxant, with the application of hot Himalayan salt stones, renowned for their stress-relieving properties. The treatment is augmented by a live sound therapy session, offering an immersive, calming experience.

Collaboration with CBD Wellbeing Brand OTO

Chewton Glen has joined forces with OTO, a leading CBD wellbeing brand. Guests availing the ‘Suite Dreams’ package are gifted an OTO Sleep Kit, comprising CBD Sleep Drops and a ‘Sleep Soundly’ Bath & Body Oil. These curated products are designed to further enhance the quality of sleep, reinforcing the effects of the ‘Sleep Soundly’ treatment.

Other Wellness Retreats for Consideration

For those seeking a variety of wellness experiences, several other retreats are also worth exploring. Lush Eco Farm Yoga Retreats offer a wholesome escape with yoga and meditation sessions, interaction with lambs, and outdoor activities. Herb House Spa at Lime Wood Hotel has announced ‘Mindfulness and Beyond Retreats’ for mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. Careys Manor Hotel & SenSpa offers a ‘Moments for Me Menopause Spa Day’ tailored for alleviating menopause symptoms. Lastly, Heckfield Place’s new spa, The Bothy by Wildsmith, emphasizes wellness through treatments, outdoor activities, and locally-sourced food.

Health
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

