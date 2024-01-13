Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home

In the heart of Cheshire, a new horizon in veterinary care is unfolding. Luke Ainsworth, a seasoned veterinarian, has ingeniously transformed a Fiat Ducato van into a mobile veterinary surgery, aptly named My Visit Vet. This unique service, costing a total of £30,000 to set up, brings 90% of traditional veterinary services on the road, delivering comprehensive care right at the doorstep of pet owners.

Revolutionizing Veterinary Care

Ainsworth’s mobile clinic is equipped with advanced medical devices, including anesthesia, laboratory tools, ultrasound, and x-ray facilities. It offers a broad spectrum of services, from consultations and vaccinations to surgeries and end-of-life care. Ainsworth’s intent is clear: to alleviate the stress and inconvenience often associated with veterinary visits, offering a more relaxed and personalized approach to pet healthcare.

A Response to a Growing Demand

Ainsworth, who has been practicing veterinary medicine in the UK and Australia since 2005, envisioned this innovative solution in response to the escalating demand for home veterinary visits. The need for such a service has been further amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a surge in cases of pet separation anxiety and a rise in remote working, making traditional veterinary visits challenging for many.

Addressing Pet Anxiety

In the UK, pet anxiety is a significant concern. Statistics reveal that 74% of dogs exhibit signs of anxiety or depression, and 57% of cat owners confess to avoiding vet visits due to the stress it induces in their pets. My Visit Vet aims to tackle this issue head-on. It’s already showcasing success stories, such as Madin, a cat who can now receive monthly arthritis injections within the comfort of his home, eliminating the distress associated with clinic visits.