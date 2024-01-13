en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home

In the heart of Cheshire, a new horizon in veterinary care is unfolding. Luke Ainsworth, a seasoned veterinarian, has ingeniously transformed a Fiat Ducato van into a mobile veterinary surgery, aptly named My Visit Vet. This unique service, costing a total of £30,000 to set up, brings 90% of traditional veterinary services on the road, delivering comprehensive care right at the doorstep of pet owners.

Revolutionizing Veterinary Care

Ainsworth’s mobile clinic is equipped with advanced medical devices, including anesthesia, laboratory tools, ultrasound, and x-ray facilities. It offers a broad spectrum of services, from consultations and vaccinations to surgeries and end-of-life care. Ainsworth’s intent is clear: to alleviate the stress and inconvenience often associated with veterinary visits, offering a more relaxed and personalized approach to pet healthcare.

A Response to a Growing Demand

Ainsworth, who has been practicing veterinary medicine in the UK and Australia since 2005, envisioned this innovative solution in response to the escalating demand for home veterinary visits. The need for such a service has been further amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a surge in cases of pet separation anxiety and a rise in remote working, making traditional veterinary visits challenging for many.

Addressing Pet Anxiety

In the UK, pet anxiety is a significant concern. Statistics reveal that 74% of dogs exhibit signs of anxiety or depression, and 57% of cat owners confess to avoiding vet visits due to the stress it induces in their pets. My Visit Vet aims to tackle this issue head-on. It’s already showcasing success stories, such as Madin, a cat who can now receive monthly arthritis injections within the comfort of his home, eliminating the distress associated with clinic visits.

0
Health Pets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
20 seconds ago
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
In recent years, the beverage industry has witnessed a significant cultural shift towards low and no alcohol beverages. A 62% hike in non-alcoholic sales in 2023 affirms this trend. These beverages, defined as having 1.25% ABV or less for low alcohol and 0.5% or less for alcohol-free, have gained popularity, not just during dry January
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
8 mins ago
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
8 mins ago
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
1 min ago
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
4 mins ago
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
6 mins ago
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
20 seconds
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
1 min
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
2 mins
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
Jonathan King Returns as Head Football Coach for American Heritage-Delray
2 mins
Jonathan King Returns as Head Football Coach for American Heritage-Delray
Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup
3 mins
Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup
Scott Taylor: A Journey Through Rugby League and Beyond
3 mins
Scott Taylor: A Journey Through Rugby League and Beyond
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
4 mins
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
5 mins
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
6 mins
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
21 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app