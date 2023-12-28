Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns

In a recent development, legendary music icon, Cher has made an unprecedented move to take legal control over her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate. The 47-year-old son of Cher and late rock star Gregg Allman is reportedly grappling with severe mental and physical health issues, propelling his mother’s concerns over his financial management abilities and self-care. Cher’s fears are rooted in the likelihood of Elijah’s financial resources being squandered on drugs, potentially jeopardizing his life and financial stability.

Cher Steps In

Cher has legally sought out to become the conservator of Elijah’s estate, given his alleged struggles with drug abuse. Citing his inability to manage his own financial resources, she expressed concerns that the funds might be channeled towards drugs instead of basic living necessities. The move comes as a part of Cher’s concerted efforts to protect her son’s assets and ensure his well-being.

Elijah’s Struggles

Elijah Blue Allman, a known figure in the music scene, has a history of drug and alcohol abuse issues, akin to his late father, Gregg Allman. Court documents reveal that Cher’s filing is an urgent measure to prevent Elijah’s property from loss or injury. The proceedings follow an incident in 2022 where Cher reportedly arranged for men to extract Elijah from a New York City hotel room in an effort to tackle his addiction problems, a move initially mistaken as a ‘kidnap’ attempt.

Family Tensions

The situation is further complicated by Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, who has been accused of negatively impacting Elijah and opposing Cher’s attempts to help their son. Cher’s legal move has sparked a family crisis, as indicated by Allman’s Instagram posts using the hashtag ‘ImprisonmentViaConservatorship’, reflecting his feelings towards the situation. A hearing for a temporary conservatorship order is set for Jan. 5, 2024, followed by a permanent order hearing on March 6, 2024.

As a mother, Cher has reasserted her commitment to support her children through their tribulations, underscoring the love and joy she harbors for them amidst occasional heartache. The upcoming court proceedings will determine if Cher will indeed become the conservator of Elijah’s estate, a role she believes she is most suited to undertake in her son’s best interests.