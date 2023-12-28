en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:44 am EST
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns

In a recent development, legendary music icon, Cher has made an unprecedented move to take legal control over her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate. The 47-year-old son of Cher and late rock star Gregg Allman is reportedly grappling with severe mental and physical health issues, propelling his mother’s concerns over his financial management abilities and self-care. Cher’s fears are rooted in the likelihood of Elijah’s financial resources being squandered on drugs, potentially jeopardizing his life and financial stability.

Cher Steps In

Cher has legally sought out to become the conservator of Elijah’s estate, given his alleged struggles with drug abuse. Citing his inability to manage his own financial resources, she expressed concerns that the funds might be channeled towards drugs instead of basic living necessities. The move comes as a part of Cher’s concerted efforts to protect her son’s assets and ensure his well-being.

Elijah’s Struggles

Elijah Blue Allman, a known figure in the music scene, has a history of drug and alcohol abuse issues, akin to his late father, Gregg Allman. Court documents reveal that Cher’s filing is an urgent measure to prevent Elijah’s property from loss or injury. The proceedings follow an incident in 2022 where Cher reportedly arranged for men to extract Elijah from a New York City hotel room in an effort to tackle his addiction problems, a move initially mistaken as a ‘kidnap’ attempt.

Family Tensions

The situation is further complicated by Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, who has been accused of negatively impacting Elijah and opposing Cher’s attempts to help their son. Cher’s legal move has sparked a family crisis, as indicated by Allman’s Instagram posts using the hashtag ‘ImprisonmentViaConservatorship’, reflecting his feelings towards the situation. A hearing for a temporary conservatorship order is set for Jan. 5, 2024, followed by a permanent order hearing on March 6, 2024.

As a mother, Cher has reasserted her commitment to support her children through their tribulations, underscoring the love and joy she harbors for them amidst occasional heartache. The upcoming court proceedings will determine if Cher will indeed become the conservator of Elijah’s estate, a role she believes she is most suited to undertake in her son’s best interests.

0
Health
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?

By Safak Costu

Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

By Mazhar Abbas

Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare

By Geeta Pillai

The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look ...
@Health · 18 mins
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look ...
heart comment 0
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery

By Salman Khan

Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity

By BNN Correspondents

Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity
New York Steam Pipe Failure Sparks Asbestos Concerns and Interrupts Services

By Salman Akhtar

New York Steam Pipe Failure Sparks Asbestos Concerns and Interrupts Services
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
46 seconds
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
2 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
2 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
4 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
4 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
4 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
5 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
6 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app