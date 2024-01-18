CHEPLAPHARM Secures Global Rights to Roaccutane, Strengthening Its Dermatological Portfolio

In a significant move, CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, a family-owned pharmaceutical corporation, has procured the global rights to Roaccutane from Roche. This acquisition is a strategic enhancement to CHEPLAPHARM’s dermatological portfolio, as Roaccutane, a retinoid medication with isotretinoin as an active ingredient, is renowned for its effectiveness in treating severe acne.

Acquisition Bolsters CHEPLAPHARM’s Dermatological Portfolio

The acquisition encompasses the rights to Roaccutane in approximately 50 countries and involves the transfer of intellectual property and product registrations. CHEPLAPHARM’s existing dermatological portfolio includes topical treatments for mild acne and antibiotic-based products for mild to moderate acne. The addition of Roaccutane, a highly effective and indispensable treatment for severe acne, substantially amplifies the company’s offerings in this therapeutic area.

Roaccutane: A Last Resort for Severe Acne

Roaccutane has established a reputation as an effective last resort for severe acne cases and enjoys robust brand loyalty among patients and healthcare professionals. Its addition to CHEPLAPHARM’s portfolio ensures that patients worldwide continue to have access to this invaluable medication.

CHEPLAPHARM’s Global Reach and Strategy

With headquarters in Greifswald and additional sites in France, Japan, Russia, and Switzerland, CHEPLAPHARM employs around 650 people worldwide. The company’s strategy involves acquiring originator products from research-based pharmaceutical companies and distributing them globally through a network of partners. This acquisition of Roaccutane’s global rights aligns with this strategy and further cements CHEPLAPHARM’s position in the global pharmaceutical market.