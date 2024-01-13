en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice

In an extraordinary case of medical proficiency, a 49-year-old man hailing from Pallavaram, Chennai, was saved from a potentially fatal gastroenterological emergency. The individual, who experienced severe abdominal pain and blood vomiting, was diagnosed with Boerhaave Syndrome, a condition characterized by a rupture in the food pipe.

Diagnosis and Immediate Action

The patient was admitted to Rela Hospital, presenting symptoms of low blood pressure and loss of consciousness. A subsequent CT scan revealed the esophageal rupture. This life-threatening medical condition is triggered by excessive vomiting or straining, resulting in a tear in the esophagus. In response to the critical situation, the medical team at Rela Hospital chose to perform endoscopic surgery.

Endoscopic Solution

Forgoing traditional open surgery, doctors utilized a metal clip to close the perforation in the food pipe. This choice of treatment remarkably stabilized the patient’s condition on the same night. This swift recovery sharply contrasts with the usual six-month recuperation period associated with conventional open surgery methods.

Boerhaave Syndrome: A Rare Threat

Boerhaave Syndrome, though extremely rare, is a grave medical emergency. It records a prevalence of merely two cases per million people annually, making it one of the most severe gastrointestinal emergencies worldwide. The successful treatment and rapid recovery of the patient at Rela Hospital underscores the importance of timely intervention and the merits of modern medical practices.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
8 mins ago
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
In the heart of the Philippine archipelago, a beacon of hope shines for families grappling with healthcare costs. The brainchild of Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, the Malasakit Centers, has provided a lifeline to millions, combining resources from multiple government departments to lighten their financial burden. A testament to this is the story of Regiene Cayabyab
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
13 mins ago
KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes
16 mins ago
Cytokine Release Patterns and Their Impact on Stent Implantation Outcomes
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
10 mins ago
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
11 mins ago
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
13 mins ago
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
2 mins
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
2 mins
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
2 mins
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
3 mins
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
4 mins
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
4 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
5 mins
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
5 mins
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
5 mins
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app