The Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union has raised serious allegations against Israel, accusing it of deploying chemicals such as white phosphorus on Gaza's farmlands. This has reportedly led to soil contamination and increased cancer risks among agricultural workers, highlighting a dire humanitarian and environmental issue.

Systematic Chemical Attacks on Farmlands

According to Moayyad Bsharat, the lobbying director of the union, Israel's deliberate use of banned chemicals on Gaza's agricultural lands has resulted in the accumulation of carcinogenic substances in the soil. This not only poses a cancer risk for those working on these lands in the future but has also led to the development of respiratory diseases and skin cancer among the Palestinian population. The attacks are seen as an effort to cripple Gaza's agricultural productivity and limit access to healthy food by contaminating the soil, thus endangering human health.

Long-term Impact on Agriculture

Bsharat explained that the lands hit by Israel's chemical attacks become unusable for at least five years, with some chemicals penetrating up to 10 meters deep into the soil. This contamination leads to a significant drop in productivity, even on lands that were not directly affected. The history of Israel's use of similar tactics in Lebanon, which resulted in decreased agricultural productivity, was cited as a precedent. The dire need for international organizations to assess the health effects of these banned weapons and to conduct soil tests after conflicts end was emphasized.

Call for International Intervention

The union's lobbying director called for the continuous monitoring of farmers' health and the recording of any side effects for those working on contaminated lands. This situation underscores the urgent need for international scrutiny and intervention to prevent further harm to Gaza's agricultural sector and its workers. The Palestinian Agricultural Work Committees Union's accusations against Israel highlight a pressing issue that requires immediate attention from global health and environmental organizations to mitigate the risks and protect the rights and well-being of Gaza's farming community.